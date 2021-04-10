iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,107 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

MCHI stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

