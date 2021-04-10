iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 128.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,899 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

