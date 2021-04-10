iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Shares Sold by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,101 shares during the quarter. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned 4.11% of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $17,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 719.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IRBO remained flat at $$44.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 34,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

