iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Boosted by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,255,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,706,000 after buying an additional 69,394 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,261,000 after buying an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,388,000 after buying an additional 44,020 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $232.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $149.14 and a 12-month high of $230.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.73.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

