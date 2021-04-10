iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,568. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.29 and its 200 day moving average is $235.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.87 and a 12-month high of $256.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

