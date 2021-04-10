iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 102,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,732,000. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $256.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.87 and a 52 week high of $256.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

