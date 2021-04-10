iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,373 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 183.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $256.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $156.87 and a 1 year high of $256.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

