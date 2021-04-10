iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Financial Services Advisory Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Services Advisory Inc lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,919 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 6.6% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 843.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 195,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,267,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,171,736. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

