iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 843.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 195,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $222.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.