iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 14.4% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $31,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

IWV stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.98. 148,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,601. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.52. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $156.22 and a 52-week high of $246.11.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

