iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 260,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,173 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 192,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 139,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

SUB stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day moving average of $107.92. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.05 and a 12-month high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

