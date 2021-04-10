iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Reduced by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

