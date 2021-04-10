iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Decreased by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $412.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.29 and a one year high of $413.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

