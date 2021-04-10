iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,168,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077,670 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.66% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $206,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 910,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,270,000 after acquiring an additional 42,617 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.18. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

