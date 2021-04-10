iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is LVZ Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 448,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,004 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 9.8% of LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LVZ Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $63,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,531,000 after purchasing an additional 236,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 215,603 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $133,729,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $144.02 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $144.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

