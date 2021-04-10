iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $80.21 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

