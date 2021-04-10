iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

