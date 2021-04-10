iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.36 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

