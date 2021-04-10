Italo Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Italo has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Italo has a total market cap of $22,171.90 and $85.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00068644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00297242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.10 or 0.00750164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,072.87 or 0.99677477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.59 or 0.00714460 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,783,347 coins and its circulating supply is 17,783,347 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Italo is italo.network

