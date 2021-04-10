Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.43

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.43 and traded as high as $22.31. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 58,467 shares changing hands.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a market cap of $521.97 million, a PE ratio of -82.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,645,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,295,000 after buying an additional 650,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

