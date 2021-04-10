ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Get ITV alerts:

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. ITV has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $17.70.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.