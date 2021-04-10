IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on IWGFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank cut IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get IWG alerts:

IWGFF opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. IWG has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.