Ixcoin Trading Up 43.8% Over Last 7 Days (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar. Ixcoin has a market cap of $2.56 million and $2,249.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,183,132 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

