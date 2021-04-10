Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of JHG opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

