Jarvis Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $605,357.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $605,357.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

