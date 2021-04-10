Jarvis+ Trading Up 8% Over Last Week (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 8% against the dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $314,848.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00081114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.64 or 0.00610675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00037387 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

