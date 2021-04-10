JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.91 ($22.25).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €21.38 ($25.15) on Friday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($43.41). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €20.64 and its 200-day moving average is €17.84.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

