JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,290 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 35,290 shares during the period. Apple comprises 9.9% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

