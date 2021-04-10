JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,739,000. TRG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 530.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,015,000 after buying an additional 2,211,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after buying an additional 1,007,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.93.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

