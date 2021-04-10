Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,414.87

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,414.87 ($57.68) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.28). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.52), with a volume of 311,914 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,435.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,414.87.

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

