John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Acquires 1,090 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up 0.6% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned 0.11% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS opened at $114.29 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $80.16 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average is $103.38.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.