Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,541,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after buying an additional 27,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 124,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

