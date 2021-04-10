Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.69.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.54.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,541,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after buying an additional 27,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 124,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.
