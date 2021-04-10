Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is NBT Bank N A NY’s 6th Largest Position

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.2% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $161.25. 8,418,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,134,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $424.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

