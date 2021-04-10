JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.17% of Minerals Technologies worth $24,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $76.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

