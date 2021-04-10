JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,651 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.96% of American Equity Investment Life worth $24,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $251,873,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $19,778,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $7,795,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

