JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,695 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,602 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of First Solar worth $24,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Solar by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470,988 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000,000 after purchasing an additional 460,878 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $35,931,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of First Solar by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 814,998 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,620,000 after purchasing an additional 309,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $233,437.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,096 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $79.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.65.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

