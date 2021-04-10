JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,487 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.79% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $22,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,181,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 662,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 424,780 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 910,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after buying an additional 320,500 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 149,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 928.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 98,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

NYSE KRG opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 40.96%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

