JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,395,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.93% of TrueBlue worth $26,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

TBI stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

