JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219,545 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.79% of Meritage Homes worth $24,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after buying an additional 170,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average is $91.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.