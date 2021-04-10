JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219,545 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.79% of Meritage Homes worth $24,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after buying an additional 170,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average is $91.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.
In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.