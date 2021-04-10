JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.48% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $2,241,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $56.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20.

