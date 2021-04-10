JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 124.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 661,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.91% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $24,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after buying an additional 706,577 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $10,435,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $5,040,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $4,418,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 257,145 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

