JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $22.60 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.37% of TopBuild worth $22,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TopBuild by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,998,000 after buying an additional 545,990 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in TopBuild by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,934,000 after buying an additional 240,871 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $34,129,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $21,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $219.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.37. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.66 and a 52 week high of $224.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.73.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

