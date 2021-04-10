JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $22.67 Million Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.24% of Navient worth $22,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

Navient stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.