JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $22.85 Million Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 664,202.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of Ballard Power Systems worth $22,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

