JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $23.49 Million Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.73% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $23,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after buying an additional 508,693 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,341,000 after buying an additional 389,936 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth $3,359,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 154,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 351,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

