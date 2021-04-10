JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $23.84 Million Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.60% of QTS Realty Trust worth $23,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Insiders have sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.72.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -170.86 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

