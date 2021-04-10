JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $24.82 Million Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 400.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 529,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.65% of Cimarex Energy worth $24,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $325,309,000 after purchasing an additional 106,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XEC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.