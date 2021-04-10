JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $25.12 Million Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 119,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.97% of AAR worth $25,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,862,000 after buying an additional 140,063 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AAR by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,037,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76,863 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AAR by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 173,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AAR by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,996 shares of company stock worth $2,836,707. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIR. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist lifted their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

