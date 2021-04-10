JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.41% of Tetra Tech worth $26,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.48. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $373,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

