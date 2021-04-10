JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Brown & Brown worth $24,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after purchasing an additional 948,514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,706,000 after buying an additional 74,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,234,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,955,000 after buying an additional 25,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,991,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In related news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRO opened at $47.83 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.